Worth County senior Jack Fletcher pitched a perfect game on the mound and hit a three-run home run at the plate to lead the Rams to a 15-0 win over the Baconton Charter Blazers Wednesday in Sylvester.
Things started off rough for the Blazers and never got better.
Baconton’s Jackson Bostick had trouble finding the strike zone the home umpire wanted and walked the first three batters in the bottom of the first inning. With the bases loaded Bostick threw a wild pitch that allowed Cason King to score the first run. A few pitchers later Fletcher belted a home run over the left-centerfield fence for three more runs.
In all the Rams put six runs across the plate in the first inning. Things got worse in the second inning. Worth County’s Jeremiah Reddell was hit by a pitch and then went to steal second base. Baconton shortstop Will Worsham ran to catch the throw and his arm hit Reddell as he was running by. Worsham fell to the ground and stayed on the ground for an extended period. As Worsham laid on the ground, both teams gathered around and prayed together while waiting on an ambulance. After the paramedics arrived, Worsham walked off the field under his own power.
Just before the accident happened, Baconton had changed pitchers and Caden Brooks entered the game. He had trouble as well. After hitting Reddell, Reddell stole send and then third. He scored on a wild pitch and the next batter, first baseman Gabe Burger, walked. Brooks did get three outs in the inning, but Burger scored on a fielder’s choice that put the score at 8-0.
The Rams scored another six runs in the third inning led again by Reddell. Reddell smacked a two-run homer. The Rams also got a double by Cason King, a single by Derrick Williams, and scored on an error on a ball put in play by Chip Cooper.
Worth County ended the game with another run in the fourth. The Rams had a total of six hits on the day, including the two home runs. They got 10 walks from three pitchers of Baconton.
Fletcher pitched four innings, giving up no hits, no walks, and no runs. He struck out six batters.
Bostick took the loss on the mound for the Blazers.
The Blazers will play at cross-county rival Pelham Friday at 5:30 while the Rams will travel to Valdosta with first pitch planned for 6:00 p.m.
