ATHENS -- In its continued efforts to enhance the entertainment value as the host city for the Georgia-Florida football game, the city of Jacksonville, Fla., has added an exhibition baseball game between the two schools this fall.
On Nov. 1, the Friday before this year's game, the Bulldogs and Gators will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. That's the home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, a Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Florida will serve as the home team for the nine-inning, exhibition, which will not count against the team's 56-game regular-season schedule.
A concert and fireworks show, headlined by country music artist Brett Young and other acts, will follow. Tickets are $15 each, not including fees, and go on sale Sept. 3.
"We're excited to be a part of the Georgia-Florida weekend in Jacksonville," Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin said in the city's news release. "This is a great chance for our fans to get a preview of our 2020 baseball team and enjoy a night of college baseball in November."
The City of Jacksonville on Friday said the baseball game was part something they're calling "Duuuval's Bold City Bash." The city's news release said "The Bash" will start on Oct. 29 and will include "fan-centric interactive events that celebrate the tradition and excellence of one of the SEC's biggest football rivalries that has called Jacksonville home since 1933."
There was no explanation for why they used three U's in spelling Duval, which is the county that encompasses Jacksonville.
Jacksonville might be feeling some pressure to keep the Georgia-Florida game coming back, and justifiably so. Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs' fourth-year head coach, has made no secret of his desire to have the game returned to the school's respective campuses. He believes NCAA rules that prevent the teams from hosting recruits that weekend put them at a competitive disadvantage to rival SEC schools, which get at least seven home-game recruiting opportunities.
However, Jacksonville's annual payout to the schools makes it more profitable on an annual basis than hosting a home game every year. And the game has never failed to occupy the coveted 3:30 p.m., nationally televised spot on the CBS Sports TV schedule.
The current contract between Georgia and Florida to play the game in Jacksonville expires after the Oct. 30, 2021. The statement released by Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Friday indicates the city intends to fight for an extended agreement.
"This year, we're working to make the game and surrounding events bigger than ever," Curry said. "The Bold City Bash will bring more people and excitement to downtown Jacksonville and our sports and entertainment complex, and demonstrates our steadfast commitment to keeping this long-standing tradition here in Jacksonville."
Activities for the week include: Oct. 29 -- opening of "RV City;" Oct. 30 -- opening of Welcome Center; Nov. 1 -- Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame luncheon at noon, opening of Fan Fare at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. "block party" with live music acts; Nov. 2: game, 3:30 p.m.