There is a new coach for Deerfield-Windsor football. School headmaster and athletic director Allen Lowe announced Monday the appointment of the new head football coach, Brian “Jake” McCrae.
McCrae takes over the football program from Lowe who has taken over as the headmaster at Deerfield-Windsor and has spent 27 years in the athletic program at the Albany school.
“Coach McCrae brings a great deal of football knowledge, especially on offense, and will be able a great teacher for our players,” Lowe said. “I really felt like he would be a great asset to the school and the community, and I believe he and his family are looking for a place they can call home.”
Coach Jake McCrae comes to Albany from Providence Christian School in Jacksonville, Florida, where he spent two years as an offensive coordinator. In his last season, Providence had an 8-2 record and won their conference championship before being knocked out of the 2nd round of the playoffs.
“I am so excited,” said McCrae Monday afternoon. “I look forward being in Albany and being able to put my stamp on this great program. It is exciting to come into the gym and see all the championship banners. It lets me know that Deerfield-Windsor is serious about athletics and lets me know they are proud of their teams. “
Prior to his tenure at Providence, McCrae spent a season on the University of Florida coaching staff working as the Director of External Relations for Coach Jim McElwain. Other experience includes a position of Head Coach of Bartow High School in Central Florida where he also served as Offensive Coordinator from 2003-2009. In 2007, after a few postseason appearances, they made it to the final four of the state playoff series. Additionally, he served as head coach of the Bishop Snyder Cardinals in Jacksonville, Florida where in 2013, he led them to a 10-1 record and the program’s first postseason victory. Coaching since 1997, he has accumulated a wealth of experience, knowledge and proven results, in both the coaching staff and head coach capacity. Born and raised outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, McCrae accepted a scholarship to the University of New Haven where he played offensive line for head coaches Mark Whipple and Tony Sporano.
McCrae has not yet had the chance to meet all of the members of the football team but did get the opportunity to speak with some of the seniors during the interview process. The coach said he was impressed by the players meet and how determined they were to win. He said he hopes to get the chance to meet the full team when he is back in Albany during his spring break in March.
McCrae is going to complete the school year at Providence Christian and then move to Albany full time after the school year ends.
“It will create some challenges with spring football and getting started in the summer,” McCrae said of the moving details. “But with Coach Lowe and the other coaches we will make it work. I can’t wait to get to Albany, but I didn’t want to leave these guys (Providence) hanging and it made sense with contracts and insurance and such.”
The Deerfield-Windsor Knights finished 5-5 in the regular season last year and made it to the second round of the GISA state playoffs. Next season will be the Knight’s initial foray in the GHSA as the school transitions from the GISA to the GHSA. They will play in a region with several Macon private schools.
