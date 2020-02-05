Six more Lee County Trojan football players signed letters of intent to play college football Tuesday in a ceremony at Lee County High School’s lecture hall which overlooks the Lee County football field. Three seniors signed letters in December.
“This group has helped us win a lot of football games including three region championships and two state championships,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “I couldn’t be prouder that they get to continue their football careers on the college level. It shows that not only did they work hard on the field, they also did the work in the classroom.”
Wide receiver James Hopson grabbed the biggest name program of the day signing his letter of intent with Duke University. Hopson is an honor student at Lee County with a 4.23 GPA and a 31 ACT score. He turned down several division two and FCS offers to take a preferred walk on spot with the Blue Devils of Duke. At 6’, 180 pounds, Hopson was a speedy receiver for the Trojans who made some excellent catches including a one-handed grab during the first game in the season that would have been ESPN worthy. But Hopson didn’t get the attention he was looking for and reached out to Duke himself.
“I called Duke in January and the recruiter called me back. We started talking and they offered me a spot,” said Hopson. “I am excited to be able to compete athletically and academically.”
Duke University is known for its academic rigor, but that was a challenge that Hopson wanted. He intends to study business at Duke.
Kicker Austin Beaver signed his letter to play football at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Ga.
Beaver is the school record holder for most field goals and extra points at Lee County as the kicker for the Trojans. He chose West Georgia because of the way he felt when he got to the university.
“I knew as soon as I got there that I wanted to be there,” Beaver said of his visit to West Georgia. “The coaches and the other players made me feel part of the family and made me feel at home.”
Beaver had several other offers and had interest from Albany State. He didn’t choose Albany State because he wanted to get away from home somewhat, but not too far.
Two of Lee County’s big running backs did stay home and signed with the Golden Rams of Albany State.
Fullbacks Emory Lowe and Marlon Brown both signed to play at ASU. Albany State was on a search for skill players this year and landed two of Lee County’s best. The two are good friends and discussed signing together so they could continue playing football together on the next level.
“Yes, we discussed signing together,” Lowe said. “I felt at home when we went to Albany State, plus I didn’t want to get too far from home because I didn’t want to leave my grandma. I’ll play offense or defense, whatever I am the best at,” he said.
Defensive end Jeremiah Robinson sighed with Culver - Stockton College of Canton, Missouri and Jimyrion Young signed with Georgia Prep Academy in Atlanta.
Quarterback Kyle Toole and offensive linemen Parker Rogers and Wing Green signed letters of intent to play during the early signing period. Toole signed with Troy University, Rogers with Middle Tennessee State and Green with Georgia Tech. Rogers went to school early and is already enrolled in classes at Middle Tennessee.
A photo from the signing day will be on albanyherald.com.
