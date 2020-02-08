Mitchell County Eagles quarterback/linebacker James Thomas signed a national letter of intent Friday afternoon to play his college football at the University of West Virginia. Thomas,seated among family and friends, turned down several other offers including the University of Georgia and the University of Michigan to go to West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.