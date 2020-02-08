James Thomas signs

Mitchell County Eagles quarterback/linebacker James Thomas signed a national letter of intent Friday afternoon to play his college football at the University of West Virginia. Thomas,seated among family and friends, turned down several other offers including the University of Georgia and the University of Michigan to go to West Virginia.

 Special Photo: Mitchell County High School

