Dougherty senior Jana Lee sank six straight crucial free throws Friday night to stop a frenzied comeback by Monroe in the fourth quarter and secure a 63-54 win that secured the No. 2 seed in the region tournament, which begins this week.
Dougherty's Lady Trojans jumped out to a 6-0 lead early and never trailed, but after leading by 15 early in the fourth quarter, saw their lead fall to just three points when their shooting went cold and the Monroe team took advantage of Dougherty errors and fouls to close the gap. Monroe senior point guard Kenzi Willams hit a layup and sophomore post player Aaliyah Robinson pulled down an offensive rebound on the next trip, then put the ball in the hoop to make the score 49-46,
Moments later Lee was fouled under the Dougherty basket and a technical foul was called when the ball was slammed onto the floor. Lee promptly drilled her two foul free throws and then the two technical foul free throws. After Monroe took the ball down the court and turned it over, Lee was fouled again and drained two more free shots.
"I knew I had to just lock in and focus," Lee said after the game. "I knew they were in a big rally and if I didn't make those shots, their rally would continue. I just knew I had to make those shots."
Those free throws put the Lady Trojans up by nine points, which ended up being the final margin.
"I think the girls stuck to the game plan and played a very good game the first three quarters," said Dougherty head coach Khadijah Ali. "We fell apart a little in the fourth quarter and we hit a scoring slump, had too many turnovers and unnecessary fouls. But I have to commend the girls for keeping their composure and playing through it. Jana Lee hit some big free throws late in the fourth to seal the deal, but it was an overall team effort that allowed us to walk away with the win tonight."
Lee led the scoring effort for the Lady Trojans with 19 points, Jaliya Burns knocked down 17 point guard Kaylin Thompson added nine.
Monroe was led by Williams with 20 points, Marnell Davis followed with 13 and Robsinson chipped in 10.
The win gives Dougherty a 10-8 overall record and second in the region with a 7-3 mark. They have won all four of their games against crosstown rivals Monroe and Westover and have earned a bye in the first round of the region tournament that begins this week. The girls region tournament semi finals and finals will be held in Cairo.
Monroe finishes the regular season with an 8-12 season record and 6-4 in the region — good for the third seed. They will host their first region playoff game in Albany at home against Thomas Central. Should they win that game they will get another shot at Dougherty Thursday in Cairo.
