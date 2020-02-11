Worth County’s Jeremiah Reddell pitched six strong innings Monday, giving up only two hits and one run while striking out 13 batters to lead the Rams to a 9-4 season-opening win over Fitzgerald. He struck-out 12 of 13 consecutive batters.
The Rams scored three runs in the fourth inning – one on an error and then the Rams got RBI singles from Cason King and Gabe Burger to go ahead 3-1.
Worth County pulled away in the seventh inning by putting six more runs across the plate. The big inning was thanks to walks by Worth Smith, Brenton Powell, and Camryn Lewis, a fielder's choice by Reddell, and an error on a ball put in play by Burger.
Down 9-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Purple Hurricanes tried to rally and scored three seventh inning runs against Worth County reliever Griffin Melton. Landon Kight, Connor Clemons, and Chance Gumble powered the big inning with RBIs for Fitzgerald. However, Melton persevered and got the three outs to secure the win for the Rams.
King and Burger each had two hits in the game for the Rams.
Worth County will open their home schedule Wednesday at 5:30 in Sylvester when the Baconton Charter Blazers come to town.
