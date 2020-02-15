Jeremiah Reddell pitched a complete game and struck out 13 batters Friday evening in Valdosta to lead the Worth County Rams past the Valdosta Wildcats 4-1.
The Rams took advantage of Wildcat errors and got RBI singles from Gabe Burger and Camryn Lewis to push runs across the plate. The Rams pushed runs across in the first and fourth innings.
Valdosta Elijah Gullians pitched four innings for the Wildcats and gave up only two hits, but four runs as he took the loss on the mound. Reddell pitched all seven innings for the Rams, giving up three hits and two walks and leading the Rams to their third win of the young season.
The Rams will play again Tuesday at home in Sylvester when the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes come to town. First pitch is set for y 6 p.m.
