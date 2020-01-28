The nationally ranked South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets cruised to their 11th consecutive Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) conference victory in an 82 – 52 decision over the Albany Tech Lady Titans Saturday. The Lady Jets are now 11 – 0 in the GCAA conference and 21-2 overall.
The Jets, however, were not quite so fortunate. Despite having a four-point lead with 4:52 remaining on the clock, the Albany Tech Titans held South Georgia Tech scoreless in those nearly five minute and scored 11 unanswered points to take the 67 – 60 victory. The win lifted the second ranked Albany Tech Titans to 6 – 1 in the conference and 13 – 7 overall while it dropped the seventh place Jets to 2 – 5 in the conference and 9 – 12 overall.
In the women’s game, the Lady Jets possibly played their best first half of the season as they pulled ahead 23 – 16 at the end of the first 10 minutes. They kept applying that pressure in the second quarter and scored another 30 points while holding Albany Tech to only 10 points. That allowed the Lady Jets to pull ahead 53 – 26 at the half. South Georgia Tech scored another 29 points in the second half and help Albany Tech to 26 to capture the 82 – 52 win.
The Lady Jets were led in scoring by sophomore Niya Goudelock who had 14 points. Sophomore Anna McKendree tossed in 13 points and Yasriyyah Wazeerud-Din added 12 points to close out the double digit scoring for the Lady Jets.
Sophomore Shamari Tyson and freshman Veronica Charles both came up with eight points, Femme Sikuzani scored seven points, Moe Shida had five, Amara Edeh accounted for four points and then Hope Butera tossed in three points. Sara Lwambo and Oumy Gueye were the other two Lady Jets to score and they both had two points.
After that impressive win for the Lady Jets, the Jets came out and allowed Albany Tech to pull ahead 10 – 0 in the first four minutes. However, the Jets finally came alive to overcome the 10-point deficit and pull ahead 18 – 14 at the end of 10 minutes. The two teams battled back and forth for the second 10-minutes to go into the half tied 32 – 32.
South Georgia Tech went ahead 57 – 54 with f5:37 remaining in the game and was still up 60 – 56 with 4:52 on the clock. At that point Albany Tech rallied to score 11 unanswered points to take the 67 – 60 victory.
Sophomore Brice Paster came off the bench to lead the Jets in scoring with 11 points. He had three three-pointers. Jarius Carroll was close behind with nine points and then Toriano Lewis and Jalen Reynolds each scored eight points. Lamont Sanders had six points, Denari Garrett and Merdy Bata accounted for four points each, Austin Hadden had three points, and Jonathan Kanyanga and Jaylen McKinney scored two points each.
The Jets will travel to Barnesville on Wednesday, January 29th for a 7:30 p.m. game with Gordon College. Then the Jets and Lady Jets will play at home on Saturday, February 1st when they host East Georgia State College at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
