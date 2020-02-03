It was Super Saturday at South Georgia Technical College when the Jets and the Lady Jets took impressive Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) victories over the East Georgia State College Bobcats and Lady Bobcats Saturday.
The nationally ranked South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets defeated the East Georgia Lady Bobcats 83 – 53 in the opening game to secure their seventh consecutive victory and move to 13 – 0 in the conference and 23 – 2 overall. The East Georgia women are 5 – 8 in the conference and 6 – 17 overall.
Following that impressive win by the Lady Jets, the Jets stepped onto the court and secured an 84 – 58 victory over the East Georgia State Bobcats to make it a complete sweep. The Jets are now 3 – 6 in the GCAA and 10 – 13 overall. East Georgia fell to 1 – 8 and 4 – 14 on the season.
All five of the South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets starters scored in double-figures against East Georgia and freshman center Femme Sikuzani had a double-double night with 10 points and 12 rebounds. She also had two blocked shots, an assist and a steal.
Sophomore Niya Goudelock was the top scorer for the Lady Jets with 16 points. She also had seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. Sophomores Shamari Tyson and Yasriyyah Wazeerud-Din both had 13 points and each was three of five from the three-point line. Tyson also had six rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Wazeerud-Din added six rounds, three assists and four steals to her performance. She also blocked a shot.
Sophomore guard Anna McKendree was the other starter to have double-figures for the Lady Jets in the East Georgia game. She had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, and four steals. Other Lady Jets who scored were: Hope Butera, 6; Amara Edeh and Veronica Charles both had four points, Moe Shida added three points and Flore Ngasamputu tossed in two points.
The Jets took the court after the Lady Jets victory and used two balanced scoring halves to break a three-game losing streak and take a conference win. The Jets scored 42 points in the first half and another 42 points in the second half while holding East Georgia to 32 points in the first half and 26 points in the second half.
Sophomore Justin Johnson came off the bench to lead the Jets in scoring with 22 points but he had lots of held from starter Jordan Stephen who added 14 points, sophomore Toriano Lewis and Tabais Long who both came off the bench to score 12 and 11 points respectively.
Freshman Denari Garrett accounted for six points, Jalen Reynolds had five points and 10 rebounds off the bench, Brice Paster and Jairus Carroll both tossed in four points, and then Jaylan McKinney, Lamont Sanders, and Jonathan Kanyanga closed out the scoring with two points each.
The Jets and Lady Jets will both travel to Macon to face Central Georgia Technical College in conference match-ups at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. The Central Georgia Tech men are ranked second in the GCAA with a 7 – 1 record. South Georgia Tech’s men are seeded seventh. The Central Georgia Tech women are in third place behind South Georgia Tech and Georgia Highlands. Their record is 8 – 6 in the conference.
Both the Jets and Lady Jets will return home on Saturday, February 8th to host the SGTC Alumni-Sophomore Day Celebration. An alumni game will be kicked off at 10 a.m. with nearly 40 SGTC Jets and Lady Jets returning to participate in that crowd pleasing game. The Americus-Sumter County Chamber of Commerce will begin serving a free lunch for everyone about 11:30 a.m. and then the Lady Jets will face off against Andrew College at 1 p.m. followed by the Jets at 3 p.m. All of the current Jets and Lady Jets sophomore players will be recognized between the Jets and Lady Jets game.
