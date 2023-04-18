BACONTON - "He's due," someone in the crowd said as Baconton Charter senior Jimmy Woods walked to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning after going 0-4 in the game with two strikeouts. And he was. Woods hit a deep fly ball into right field that went over the right fielder's head and probably would have been an extra-base hit, but Woods was swarmed by teammates after rounding first as his hit gave the No. 8-ranked Blazers a 6-5 win over visiting Westover.

Logan Hurst had opened the inning with a walk and one out later the Patriots intentionally walked Will Worsham. Grayson White followed with another walk to load the bases before Woods' game-winning hit.

