BACONTON - "He's due," someone in the crowd said as Baconton Charter senior Jimmy Woods walked to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning after going 0-4 in the game with two strikeouts. And he was. Woods hit a deep fly ball into right field that went over the right fielder's head and probably would have been an extra-base hit, but Woods was swarmed by teammates after rounding first as his hit gave the No. 8-ranked Blazers a 6-5 win over visiting Westover.
Logan Hurst had opened the inning with a walk and one out later the Patriots intentionally walked Will Worsham. Grayson White followed with another walk to load the bases before Woods' game-winning hit.
The win is Baconton Charter's 13th in a row and gives them a 21-4 season record. The Blazers are tied for first with Seminole County in Region 1-A. The loss dropped Westover to 9-13 on the season.
The Patriots jumped on Baconton pitcher Seth Gay early and built a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Korey Fortson doubled to left to open the game and after Aden Reese walked, Arin Chevers belted a double to center field to score two runs. Chevers scored on an error on a pop fly to put the score at 3-0.
Westover held a 4-1 lead after the top of the fifth before the Blazers pushed three runs across the plate. Logan Hurst was hit by a pitch to begin the inning and Bernardo Marquez-Crus bunted to third and beat the throw to put runners at first and third. Will Worsham was then hit by a pitch to load the bases before Grayson White smacked a double to left to knock in two runs. Woods then hit into a fielder's choice to score Worsham and tie the game 4-4.
White hit a sacrifice fly to center field in the sixth to score Hurst and give the Blazers a 5-4 lead heading into the seventh but Westover tied it when Chevers belted another double to center to score Reese who had singled. With Chevers on the mound for the Patriots, Westover forced the game into extra innings with a 5-5 tie.
Chevers took the loss on the mound after pitching two innings. He gave up one hit and one run. He walked four and struck out one. Westover used six pitchers in the game.
Worsham took the win on the mound for the Blazers in one inning of work. Seth Gay pitched seven innings and allowed seven hits and five runs - four of which were earned. He walked three and struck out two.
It was the final regular season game for both teams but both teams will be heading to the state playoffs. Westover will head to Dublin next week to face West Laurens. Baconton will host the first round but the first-round opponent has not been determined yet.