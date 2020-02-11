Deerfield-Windsor senior Joe Morgan signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Tennessee Tech Tuesday afternoon in the school’s library. The son of Dr. Tripp and Mary Helen Morgan, he is an all-star pitcher and a five-year varsity baseball player for the Knights. H had a 40% strikeout percentage in last year’s school season.
During his time at Deerfield-Windsor, he played on the 2016 State Champion team and has experience at pitching, 1st base and outfield positions. “It’s a pleasure to see all of Joe’s hard work result in success. He’s been a standout for us on the mound, and we look forward to another dominant season in his senior year. All of us in the DWS baseball family wish Joe success at Tennessee Tech,” states Aaron Kalb, Deerfield-Windsor Varsity Baseball coach. During his prep baseball stint, Morgan played for Team Elite South, Team Elite, and most recently, with the East Cobb Patriots baseball program managed by Jim Lovejoy and coached by Mitchell Westbury and Phil Swindell.
“I really loved the coaches and the other players when I went up there,” Morgan said before he signed. “They all really made me feel welcome and wanted to me to come and be a part of their team. I really enjoyed being there.”
Tennessee Tech is a division school in Cookeville, Tenn which plays in the Ohio Valley Conference. The mascot is the Golden Eagles with purple and gold colors and Deerfield-Windsor's library was adorned with purple and gold balloons for the signing ceremony.
Perfect Game, the world’s largest and most comprehensive scouting organization, distinguished Morgan’s baseball play with the following awards:
Preseason Underclass All American Honorable Mention 2019
Top 500 National Rank- Rank:500
FB 90 Plus (speed of his fast ball)
All Tournament Team, Team Elite 14U South Cook
Three time All Tournament Team, Team Elite Nation 16U
All Tournament Team, East Cobb Patriots 17U
WWBA Champion, Team Elite Nation 16U
Morgan and the Knights will open their 2020 season on Wednesday. February 19th at home against Westover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.