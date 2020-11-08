Jon Durham and the Deerfield-Windsor boys cross country team led the way for locals at Saturday’s state cross country championships in Carrollton.
Durham was sixth individually on the hilly course with a time of 17 minutes, 11.92 seconds, helping his team to sixth place overall. His finish made him the first Deerfield-Windsor athlete to earn Georgia High School Association all-state honors.
He was backed up by teammates Graham Ford in 20th place (17:49.37), Garrison Slaughter in 38th (18:33.04) and Charles Peeler in 78th (19:26.74).
The Deerfield-Windsor girls finished 14th in the team standings behind top-100 runners Sophie Singleton (55th, 23:09.94), Bailey Irvin (61st, 23:17.72), Callie Salter (87th, 24:16.23) and Jane Strickland (99th, 24:40.19).
