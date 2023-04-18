download.png

ALBANY - Former Lee County star Jonathan Logsdon knocked in the winning run Tuesday in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Albany State Golden Rams a 4-3 win over Georgia Southwestern at Golden Rams field on the West Campus of Albany State University.

Austin Roberts doubled to start the 11th and one out later Lavoisier Firsher was intentionally walked. Zane Ross followed with a walk to load the bases before Logsdon's game-winning hit.

