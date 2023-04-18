ALBANY - Former Lee County star Jonathan Logsdon knocked in the winning run Tuesday in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Albany State Golden Rams a 4-3 win over Georgia Southwestern at Golden Rams field on the West Campus of Albany State University.
Austin Roberts doubled to start the 11th and one out later Lavoisier Firsher was intentionally walked. Zane Ross followed with a walk to load the bases before Logsdon's game-winning hit.
After the Hurricanes got on the board first with a run in the top of the second the Rams responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning with a single from Fisher that scored Roberts and Luke Addison.
Addison put another run on the board for the Rams with a home run in the fourth inning that put ASI ahead 4-2. The Hurricanes tied the game with two runs in the sixth and the score remained 4-4 until Logsdon's single in the 11th.
Addison earned the win on the mound for the Rams. He pitched one inning - the 11th. He gave up no hits or runs. Calvin Baker started the game on the mound for the Rams and pitched three innings. He allowed three hits and one earned run. He walked two and struck out three. John Luegering and William Beasley each pitched two innings in relief.
The win moves the ASU season record to 27-8 and 24-2 in the conference. The Rams are scheduled to host SIAC opponent Kentucky State Saturday at 1 p.m. at Golden Rams Field on West Campus.