The Jonesboro Cardinals used a tenacious trapping defense to break open a tight game and then got help from officials with a technical foul that cost Westover six points and Jonesboro took romped to a 62-35 win in the U-Save It Classic Friday night at Monroe High School.
The two teams started slow and were tied 8-8 after the first quarter, but the Cardinals started a full-court press and set up traps to create turnovers and get easy points against the Patriots. The Cardinals led 23-17 at the half and the game remained close until interesting events in the third quarter changed the game. The game was physical and when one of Westover’s assistant coaches made comments to a referee after a foul call, the assistant was ejected from the game and Jonesboro got four free throws from the foul line, plus possession of the ball. The Cardinals hit all four free throws and scored on the next play giving the Cardinals six points during that short period and turning the game from a close game into a rout.
None of the Patriots scored double figures in the game but point guard Shamir Wingfield led with secen points. Westover’s big man, Isaac Abidde, was held to just four points. The loss drops Westover to 3-4 on the season.
A photo gallery from Day 2 of the U-Save It Classic will be posted on Albanyherald.com.