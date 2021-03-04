LEESBURG — Lee County’s Jordan Moser drilled a long 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded Wednesday night to put the Trojans (17-10) into the Class AAAAAA Final Four with a 67-64 win over Chattahoochee (22-4).
It was Lee County’s 13th win in their last 14 games, after losing seven of their first nine games.
“It took us a while to get the right mix,” said head coach Kirven Davis. “We didn’t get to play our summer league games because of COVID, so we had to work through the early games to get it all together. I think at some point this season every player has been a starter as we worked to get the right group. But now we have started to gel.”
The Trojans lost several starters from a year ago, but guard MJ Taylor is shining in his senior season and is joined on the starting five by guards Brandon Bush and Deerfield-Windsor transfer Jordan Moser. Joe Frazier and Malik Brackins control the paint for the Trojans,
Four of those five put up double figures Wednesday night as the Trojans advanced to the Final Four. Frazier led the Trojans with 21 points, Taylor followed with 18, Moser knocked down 13, including the game winner, and Brackins added 11.
The Trojans got more good news when they won the coin toss and will host their final four game against Kell High School (21-6) of Marietta. Kell beat Westlake 78-68 to advance to Saturday night’s game in Leesburg. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. The game is open to the public with a mandatory mask requirement.
