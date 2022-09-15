0009.jpg

Monroe quarterback Jordan Washington (5) threw four touchdown passes Thursday afternoon to help the Golden Tornado JV to a 34-8 win over Dougherty.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — Monroe quarterback Jordan Washington threw four touchdown passes and the Tornado defense picked up four Dougherty turnovers Thursday afternoon to help Monroe crush the crosstown rival Trojans 34-8 in junior varsity football at Dougherty High School.

The Golden Tornadoes started off with a strong running game led by Ethan Albritton on the opening drive. He had two strong runs that put Monroe deep into Trojan territory and then a four-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Washington to Raymond Tinch put points on the board for Monroe.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.