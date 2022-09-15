ALBANY — Monroe quarterback Jordan Washington threw four touchdown passes and the Tornado defense picked up four Dougherty turnovers Thursday afternoon to help Monroe crush the crosstown rival Trojans 34-8 in junior varsity football at Dougherty High School.
The Golden Tornadoes started off with a strong running game led by Ethan Albritton on the opening drive. He had two strong runs that put Monroe deep into Trojan territory and then a four-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Washington to Raymond Tinch put points on the board for Monroe.
The Trojans responded with a nice drive down the field, but a fumble at the 11-yard line gave Monroe the ball again. The Tornadoes drove down the field again, and this time Washington found Jamell Griffin open and he took it down inside the 25-yard line before Washington hit Griffin with another pass that he took into the end zone for six more Monroe points.
On the next Dougherty drive, Monroe's Usir Bey intercepted a Trojan pass at midfield, and moments later Washington connected with Tinch again for a screen pass that he took past the Dougherty defense into the end zone.
The Trojans didn't quit, however, and were looking to score before the half with a long pass as the clock ticked down. This time it was Monroe's Marlo Newbill who picked off the Trojan pass to keep the Trojans from scoring.
After halftime, the Tornadoes did not let up. Griffin had two strong runs to get Monroe moving. After a pass down to the 20-yard line, Griffin moved the Tornadoes down to the two-yard line before Washington's fourth touchdown pass of the day that Usir Bey caught.
Early in the fourth quarter with Dougherty getting deep into Monroe territory, the Tornado defense sacked Dougherty's quarterback on two consecutive plays. The second play led to a fumble that Monroe's Brandon Clay picked up and took 70 yards to the end zone for the final Dougherty touchdown of the day.
The two schools' varsity teams will collide at Hugh Mills Stadium on Oct. 14.
