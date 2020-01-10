Sherwood Christian Academy soccer standout Josh Thomas made it official Friday during a ceremony at his school Thomas will play college soccer at Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee. He has one more season as an Eagle at Sherwood Christian this spring before he moves on to Bryan. Thomas was a part of last year's state championship team from Sherwood last spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.