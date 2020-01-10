IMG_0403.jpg

Sherwood Christian Academy senior Josh Thomas signs a letter of intent to play at the next level. Thomas will play college soccer at Bryan College in Dayton. Tennessee.

 Special Photo: Sherwood Christian Academy

Sherwood Christian Academy soccer standout Josh Thomas made it official Friday during a ceremony at his school Thomas will play college soccer at Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee. He has one more season as an Eagle at Sherwood Christian this spring before he moves on to Bryan. Thomas was a part of last year's state championship team from Sherwood last spring.

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription