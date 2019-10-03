Yes it is the middle of football season, but if you are in the mood for some college basketball, more than 30 junior college women’s basketball teams are invading Albany this weekend for the 9th annual Southeast JUCO Jamboree which is being sponsored by L&G Camp of Champs at the Albany State West campus. This is the ninth consecutive year the jamboree has been held in Albany. In addition, college scouts from around the south will also be in Albany to find great players.
“We will have more than 200 college scouts in town to watch this event,” said Lea Henry who is helping promote the event. “There will be 32 teams playing, four games each hour and each team will play three games. It is really a great event to watch.”
The teams come from surrounding states such as Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, as well as Georgia. Area teams such as Albany Tech, Andrew College and South Georgia Tech are included in the competition.
“It’s been great to have this event in Albany for nine years now,” Henry said. “It is a great opportunity for these scouts to find players they like and it is great for fans who enjoy watching competitive basketball.”
The event begins Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Admission for the event is $10 for adults and 10 and under is free.
