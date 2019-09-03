FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who's in contract extension talks with the team, reported and took part in the team's first regular-season practice Monday.
"I have no new updates to provide you on that," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said after practice. "Sometimes the business sides do intersect. Sometimes they can creep in a little bit. If anybody has done some business or contract negotiations, you know there are two sides to it. If I chimed in, it would be a third side."
Quinn, who does have final say over the 53-man roster, seems to like not being involved in the business side of things. However, he indicated that he's ready for a deal to get completed.
"I'm not part of those conversations and calls," Quinn said. "I'm confident that they'll get together and get some stuff done. I'm definitely ready to move it from negotiations to celebrations. I just hope that takes place. He's here and doing well in terms of practice for today."
The Falcons hope to have Jones' contract extension done before the start of the season.
"I would hope so, but I don't know that," Falcons owner Arthur Blank told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 26. "We'll have to let things take their course. I know that we are definitely in serious negotiations. It's our goal and their goal as well to get it done before the start of the season."
The Falcons open the regular season in Minnesota on Sunday. The team has been working on an extension for the 30-year-old Jones, a six-time Pro Bowler who's on the verge of breaking the franchise's record for career receiving yards.
The wide receiver market shifted when the Saints signed Michael Thomas to a five-year, $96.25 million deal that has the potential to surpass the $100 million mark.
Jimmy Sexton, Jones' agent, has not responded to several emails and phone calls requesting an interview.