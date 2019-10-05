_DSC4456.jpg
Albany Tech's women's basketball team was one of 32 teams from around the nation to compete at the JUCO Jamboree at Albany State University. College scouts and coaches looking for talent lined the sidelines Saturday to see hundreds of potential players play basketball. This is the 9th year the event has been held in Albany.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

Women's basketball teams from all over the country landed in Albany Saturday for the annual Junior College Jamboree hosted by L&G Camp of Champs at Albany State West. A couple of those teams didn't have to go very far, including the women's basketball team at Albany Tech.

