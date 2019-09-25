Joey Gatewood was on the sideline when he saw Anthony Schwartz take a reverse from Boobee Whitlow and make a turn upfield.
Left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho was sprinting downfield to try to make a block for Schwartz, but he wasn’t fast enough to get out on front of the Auburn wide receiver -- nor was he needed. As soon as Gatewood saw Schwartz hit the corner, he knew it was -- as Gus Malzahn likes to call it -- a house call; it didn’t matter that at least three Texas A&M defenders appeared to have a good angle to make a play.
“That’s a touchdown,” Gatewood said. “That’s a touchdown. You know, it’s something y’all can see. It don’t make no sense how fast he is.”
Fifty-seven yards later, Schwartz was in the end zone -- nearly untouched, thanks to an Aggies defensive back essentially patting him on the back as he crossed the goal line -- and the Tigers had an early 7-0 lead in their SEC opener before going on to defeat then-No. 17 Texas A&M, 28-20, at Kyle Field.
It was the first true glimpse of Schwartz’s speed being put to use in Auburn’s offense this season, as the sophomore speedster was limited through the first three weeks after breaking a bone in his left hand during the third day of fall camp last month and undergoing surgery.
Schwartz’s speed is well-documented. He set a world youth record in the 100-meter dash in 2017, running a 10.15 at the Florida Relays that year, when he also won Florida state championships in the 100 and 200, both in record times of 10.07 and 20.41, respectively. He won the silver medal with a 10.22 at the IAAF World U20 Championships before enrolling at Auburn in 2018, when he also helped Team USA win gold in the 4x100 relay.
The numbers put Schwartz’s speed into context, but just how fast is Auburn’s world-class sprinter/wide receiver?
“A lot faster than me, obviously,” right tackle Jack Driscoll said. “He’s different level. You see him in that play (against Texas A&M), and it seems like everyone else is running in slow motion. Their receivers out there were fast, and their D-backs are very athletic, but he’s just another weapon that we didn’t really have…. To get him the ball on the edge is completely different. It changes our whole gameplan. They have to prepare for him so much more. He’s just a great player. His speed is second to none, really, in the country.”
To truly get a sense of just how fast Schwartz -- the 2018 Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year in high school -- is, perhaps it’s best to hear his teammates attempt to describe his speed.
“That boy is too fast,” fellow sophomore receiver Seth Williams said. “He's at a different speed. That's real speed right there.”
That real speed has Schwartz as, arguably, the fastest player in college football. He’s near-impossible to catch in the open field, and he never expects to be caught in a footrace.
“I know they’re not going to catch me -- and if they do, that’s props to them,” Schwartz said. “I’m going to keep on running. I like have tunnel vision to the end zone. Yeah, pretty much, if they do catch me, they must be fast too.”
His 57-yard run against Texas A&M was nothing new for Auburn; cornerback Javaris Davis said the Tigers see that every day in practice.
“He’s very explosive,” Davis said.
As a freshman last season, Schwartz put his speed on display while rushing for 211 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries and catching 22 passes for 357 yards and a pair of scores. Eleven of his 27 carries went for at least 10 yards, including one of more than 20 yards, while five of his receptions went for at least 25 yards. In the spring, while running track for Auburn, he won gold in the 60-meter in his first collegiate meet and then set the program freshman record in the event two weeks later.
The highlight-reel run against the Aggies was his first touchdown of the year and the Tigers’ longest play from scrimmage this season. It garnered attention on Twitter from former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant -- whom Schwartz said was always one of his all-time favorites growing up -- and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who knows a thing or two about speed; he owns a 4.27-second 40-time.
Schwartz said the recognition from two of his idols made him feel like he’s doing something right. The man knowns as Flash was also confident he could beat Sanders -- nicknamed Primetime -- in a footrace in the latter’s prime, “honestly.”
Lest we forget, this is the same confident kid who challenged NFL speedster and Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill to a footrace last year, a showcase that -- as far as we know -- has yet to take place despite Hill accepting the challenge via Twitter.
“Flash, you know, Flash, he's fast,” Gatewood said. “Flash is fast. He's a hard dude to catch.”
Texas A&M’s defenders learned that the hard way, even with Schwartz admitting his legs started to feel heavy toward the end of his touchdown run.
“I told him on the sidelines it’s the first time I’ve ever seen world-class speed in real life,” Auburn quarterback Bo Nix said. “I mean, he was just running away from guys and it was really incredible. That’s what Flash does; he’s a playmaker like that. You get him the ball with some space and room to run, and he’ll do stuff like that.”
The scary thing for Auburn’s upcoming opponents? Schwartz believes he hasn’t reached his top speed yet. The 6-foot, 180-pounder with Olympic aspirations said he’s not quite where he needs to be in terms of conditioning after his broken left hand sidelined him for much of the preseason, and he said he’s at about 80 to 85 percent speed right now after having practiced for just the last two and a half weeks.
He hopes to be closer to 100 percent speed -- likely around 90 to 95 percent -- this weekend, when No. 7 Auburn (4-0) hosts Mississippi State (3-1) on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“I feel like I can go way faster,” Schwartz said. “… I know I feel like if I was up to full fitness, I probably would’ve looked even faster and ran faster, maybe the angles wouldn’t have been as close as it was on film.”