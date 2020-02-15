The Kairos Prison Ministry is sponsoring a golf tournament at River Point Golf Course on Monday, February 24. The tournament will consist of two-man teams with an entry of $60 for each man. The winners will take home $350, second place $250 and third place $150. Register to play by Wednesday, February 19th. Call Aaron McCulley at 229-349-1419 or email prbcjesussaves@gmail.com.
Also, a hole in one could win you a 2020 Chevrolet Truck, sponsored by Prince Chevrolet
Registration for the tournament begins at 11 a.m. and lunch begins at the same time with BBQ and the sides. Shotgun start time is 12:30.
There are opportunities to sponsor a hole as well. If you would like to have your business recognized at the tee, the cost is $125.
