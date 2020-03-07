ROCK HILL, SC – Kamil Brown for the win! Albany State’s Kamil Brown sank a three-pointer with eight seconds left to play Friday night to give the Golden Rams a 57-55 lead over Morehouse College in the semi-finals of the SIAC basketball tournament and after a timeout where Morehouse planned their final play for the win, Brown stole the ball and secured the win. The victory puts the Golden Rams into the SIAC championship game against Miles College Saturday night at 7 p.m.
The Golden Rams and the Maroon Tigers had gone back and forth most of the night. After taking an early lead, the Golden Rams pushed back and took a 28-27 lead into the half. The Maroon Tigers took a slight lead early in the second half, but Joshua Jerome swished a three with 12:36 to play to tie the game at 39-39. Morehouse responded by scoring the next five points and eventually pulled out to a seven-point lead at 48-41 with just under 10 minutes to play. Albany State bounced back with six straight points – layups from Randy McClure and Juwan High, plus two free throws from Mario Young to narrow the lead to just one point.
Another Morehouse basket put the Maroon Tigers ahead by three, but Jerome swished another three with 1:43 to play to tie the game at 52-52. Morehouse’s Michael Olmert hit a jump shot and then a free throw to give the Tigers a 55-52 lead with less than a minute to play, but Kamil Brown was not having it.
He hit two free throws with 46 seconds remaining and then hit the winning three-pointer with eight seconds to play to put Albany State ahead for the first time since leading 34-32 with 17:20 to play.
The Rams outshot the Tigers 42% to 38% from the field, 35% to 20% in three-pointers and hit 82% of their free throws, compared to 61% for Morehouse.
McClure led the scoring the Golden Rams with 15 points – 11 of which came in the first half. He also pulled down a team high 16 rebounds. Brown followed 13 points, Harris added 10 and Jerome put in eight for the winners.
The win improves Albany State’s record to 17-13 and puts ASU in the conference championship game against Miles College. Miles defeated Clark Atlanta 65-59 to take their spot in the championship game. The Bears are 23-4 on the year, but lost to the Golden Rams 64-62 earlier this season.
