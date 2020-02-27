Sherwood Christian Academy’s record-setting quarterback Ketavion Curry has decided to stay in Albany and play his college football at Albany State University. Curry signed his letter of intent Thursday afternoon during a ceremony at the school.
During the 2019 football season Curry set school records with 988 rushing yards for the most in a single season and 2583 career rushing yards. He also set the school record for the most career touchdowns with 29.
Curry had been undecided on his future but had said earlier in an interview that he wanted to stay close to home so his family could watch him play and he also needed to go to a school with an excellent music program because his intentions were to become a music producer as his career. Albany State fits both of those requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.