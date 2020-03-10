NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Felix Hernandez is giving the Braves more reasons than not to plug him into their opening-day rotation.
Hernandez's fourth spring outing, an evening meeting with the Red Sox on Monday, was a continuation of his previous three. He logged five innings, allowing one run on six hits. He struck out six and walked a pair in the Braves' 2-1 loss.
"I'm really close (to where I need to be)," Hernandez said. "I feel really good. My next start will be six innings, I think, and we'll go from there. I have to keep doing my job. (Whether I'm in the rotation) is not my decision."
The wily right-hander allowed one hit in each of the first two frames but escaped unscathed. He was tasked with two two-out baserunners in the third, due to a walk and single, yet struck out Michael Chavis.
Real trouble arrived in the fourth, when the first three Red Sox reached on two singles and a walk. Marco Hernandez's knocked brought home Boston's run. Hernandez reset, coaxing a double play out of Rusney Castillo and striking out Jarren Duran to end the inning.
Hernandez allowed a single in his final frame but nothing else. It completed another steady performance as the 33-year-old tries to show there's more in the tank. The long-time Mariner owns a 1.98 ERA and 14:5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 13-2/3 innings.
"Mentally, it's been a little different," Hernandez said regarding competing for a spot. "It's another challenge. You concentrate a little bit more. But you have to just go out there and do your thing."
It's a small spring sample size, but Hernandez has met or exceeded expectations in every category thus far. He'll likely have three more starts before the team has to make its $1 million decision.
The Braves' rotation race boils down to three arms for two spots. Sean Newcomb, Kyle Wright and Hernandez are the candidates. As he sits here in early March, Hernandez is building a case as one of their best five starters.
"He just needs to keep going and we'll evaluate the whole thing," manager Brian Snitker said. "We have seven starters we're stretching out and all seven are doing pretty good. We'll just have to wait and see. I think his next couple (starts) are on the road. He should see A-lineups starting out. That'll be a good test also. ... He's done real well. He's been very effective and shown pitchability, keeping guys off balance."
Other happenings from Monday: -- Touki Toussaint relieved Hernandez, pitching the game's final four innings. He allowed one run on one hit, striking out three and walking one. Toussaint is assembling an encouraging spring and, while he'll start the season in Triple-A, could be an asset as a reliever or starter when the major-league club needs it. -- The Braves offense was quiet against the Red Sox, managing five hits (just one off starter Ryan Weber, who went four innings). Austin Riley, Nick Markakis, Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna each had a knock. Their only run came in the sixth, when Freeman's sacrifice fly plated Ender Inciarte. -- MLB, alongside the NBA, NHL and MLS, opted to temporarily restrict its clubhouse access due to fear of the coronavirus outbreak. The leagues' joint statements and details on what this means for coverage of your favorite teams can be found here. -- The Braves will play split-squad games on Tuesday. Mike Soroka will start the home game against the Astros, while Ian Anderson will face the Orioles in Sarasota. It'll be the first start for Anderson, who ranks as the organization's best pitching prospect.
