The Falcons' never-ending quest to bolster their anemic pass-rush will led them to select Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa with the 16th overall pick, according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper.
"I have them taking a pass rusher in A.J. Epenesa," Kiper said on a conference call Wednesday. "He's got sack production over the last two years. He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. Rarely does (Iowa coach) Kirk Ferentz get those kind of players. He develops great players, but they don't usually come in. Epenesa came in with that high grade, and he performed."
The Falcons have said they don't plan to re-sign defensive end Vic Beasley. Also, defensive end Adrian Clayborn and defensive tackles Tyeler Davison and Jack Crawford are set to become free agents.
The Falcons, who are counting on Takk McKinley to recover from his latest shoulder surgery, are thin behind defensive tackle Grady Jarrett along the defensive line.
Epenesa could potentially help.
"The could move him inside, take him inside for situations and get him over the center and guard," Kiper said. "He gives you great versatility and great effort. Either Epenesa or K'Lavon Chaisson from LSU would be possibilities there for Atlanta with them needing that pass rusher."
