ATHENS -- The Georgia defense that Georgia Tech will have to contend with on Saturday is a force to behold.
The Bulldogs have only allowed an average of 68.6 rushing yards per game, second in FBS, and are tied for second in points allowed at 10.7 per game. They've given up three runs of 20 yards or more in 298 attempts. By comparison, the Yellow Jackets have permitted 14 such gains in 499 attempts.
On the other hand, Georgia's defense will also have to handle Tech running back Jordan Mason and an offensive line that is continuing to improve. UGA coach Kirby Smart called the ACC's fifth-leading rusher "an amazing back" Monday at his weekly news conference.
"He's physical, low to the ground," Smart said. "He runs mad. And he's thick. He's heavier than the backs that we've faced and has great strength in his lower body. I just respect his running passion and his energy. I love watching him run, and he does it the right way."
As Smart previewed the 114th Tech-Georgia game, he paid the standard compliments to an upcoming opponent, though none matched his homage offered to Mason. With a running style that incorporates quickness, vision, power and will, the sophomore Mason has become a focal point for the offense and a clear All-ACC candidate.
In Tech's 28-26 win over N.C. State this past Thursday, he matched his career high with 141 rushing yards, including 31 in his final seven carries to burn out the final 5:17 as the Wolfpack defense crowded the box to stop the run. Mason averages 78.4 rushing yards per game.
Smart recognized the improvement of the Tech offense over the season, saying that "it's like they're two different teams" compared with the beginning of the season.
"Their quarterback's done a tremendous job," Smart said of James Graham. "We know him well, recruited him out of high school. James has been extremely athletic and he's gotten better throwing the ball."
Smart also noted the depth of Tech's rotation on the defensive line, saying it was a staple of coach Geoff Collins when he was a defensive coordinator at Mississippi State and Florida.
"I think that helps build morale and self-worth within your team," he said. "You have more kids bought into the organization when they know they're going to get an opportunity to contribute. So they play a lot of guys and they move and they've got athletic guys up there."
Smart also addressed his relationship with Collins. The two were on Alabama coach Nick Saban's first staff in 2007, Smart as secondary coach and Collins as director of player personnel. Collins left after one year to become linebackers coach at Central Florida. Smart remained at Alabama until taking the job at Georgia in December 2015.
"He has a ton of energy," Smart said. "Does a tremendous job. He leaves no stone unturned. He's looking for every competitive advantage he can get, whether it's through recruiting, whether it's through innovation, whether it's through scheme, whether it's through motivation."
Within Georgia's Butts-Mehre Building, there was relief that the defense won't have to prepare for the option offense of former coach Paul Johnson, which became a consuming task for Smart.
In previous seasons, "guys over there (on defense) are getting cut (blocked) the entire week," UGA tight end Charlie Woerner said. "Even on Thursday, they're just getting cut, cut, cut. It's not stress-free (this week), but they're going to be a lot more ready and it's not just a bizarre offense."
As Georgia, like many Tech opponents, devoted time in spring practice and the preseason to prepare for the Jackets, Bulldogs linebacker Tae Crowder said defensive players dropped their heads when those sessions arrived because of their strong distaste for cut blocking.
"It has been nice," Crowder said. "Like I said, everybody who's played in that game knows that this week was crazy when we had to prepare for that."
The importance of the Tech-UGA rivalry was also acknowledged.
"I grew up watching this game," Crowder said. "I go (to school) here, so it's a pretty important game for me. It's hate week."
Within the complex, Crowder confirmed, there are pictures posted of Tech players tearing off pieces of Sanford Stadium's beloved hedges after the Jackets' win there in 2016.
"It's a sick feeling," he added.