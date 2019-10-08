The Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County Scholarship Foundation is looking for golfers to play in its annual golf tournament, set for Monday, October 28, at Riverpointe Golf Club.
Lunch will be served at 12 noon with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. The all-inclusive fees are $75 for a single player or $150 for a two-man team. If you would like to sponsor a hole and a team the cost is $300, or $200 for a hole sponsorship only. (If a new sign is needed, there will be an additional charge.) Prizes will be awarded to winners.
The foundation's continued focus is education, and all proceeds will go to provide scholarships for high school seniors in Dougherty, Lee, and Terrell counties. Hole sponsorships are tax-deductible.
Last year the foundation distributed some $7,000 to six students to further their educations.
For information, contact Mike Bertram at jmbert@yahoo.com or 229-894-9903.