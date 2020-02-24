KyleTools.png

Lee County senior quarterback Kyle Toole (right) was named Most Valuable Player recently in the Blue-Grey Senior Bowl in Atlanta. He is photographed with Blue-Gray Coach Dick Bell who played NFL football with the Buccaneers and the Chargers. Toole is the son of Francis and Teresa Toole of Leesburg and will play college football at Troy University in Troy, Ala.

In the end, Kyle Toole prevailed and finished up 12-of-15 for 139 passing yards and 49 rushing yards, with a pair of touchdowns, in a victory for Grey over Blue, 27-20, during a national broadcast on ESPN3.

 Special Photo: Francis Toole

