120A1225.jpg

Georgia’s Ladd McConkey makes a catch against Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

 Special Photo: Colin Hubbard

There seems to be a perception out there that Ladd McConkey is a plucky little guy running around making plays. That he’s almost something like Georgia’s wide receiver version of Stetson Bennett: undersized and overachieving.

The reality: McConkey, a former three-star recruit, isn’t huge, but he’s bigger than you think. And he’s better than you think, too.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports