ATHENS, Ga. – Asia Avinger (pronounced AV-in-JER), a 2023 All-Mountain West Conference performer at San Diego State, will transfer to the University of Georgia women’s basketball team, head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson announced Sunday.

In two seasons at SDSU, Avinger established herself as one of the top players in the Mountain West. She was an All-Freshman Team member in 2022, before landing on the All-Conference squad this past year.

