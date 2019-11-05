Lady Jets and Central Georgia Tech unbeaten in Tip-Off Tournament
The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets opened the 2019 – 2020 basketball season with two wins over Santa Fe College and Chattahoochee Valley Community College in the Lady Jets Tip Off Classic in Americus to move to 2 – 0 on the season. Central Georgia Technical College was also unbeaten in the tournament after defeating Santa Fe College and Chattahoochee Valley Community College as well.
“We have a chance to be really good this season,” said South Georgia Technical College Athletic Director and Lady Jets head coach James Frey. “We looked good for the first two games of the season. We still have a lot to work on, but I was pleased with the overall play of the team.”
South Georgia Tech defeated the Santa Fe College Lady Saints 82 – 55 on Friday night and then came back and defeated Chattahoochee Valley Community College on Saturday, 95 – 80. Central Georgia Technical College took an 89 – 84 win over Chattahoochee Valley on Friday night and then came away with a 67 – 60 win over Santa Fe College on Saturday.
In South Georgia Tech’s opening game, the Lady Jets failed to score first but soon came back and were up 17 – 15 at the end of the first quarter. They outscored Santa Fe 23 – 10 in the second quarter to pull ahead 40 – 25 at the half. The Lady Jets continued to dominate in the second half and secured the 82 – 55 victory.
Sophomore guard Anna McKendree from Flowery Branch, GA, led the team in scoring in that match-up with 23 points. She was six of 15 from the three-point line. Three other Lady Jets scored in double figures including sophomore transfer guard Niya Goudelock from Gaffney, SC. Goudelock scored 14 points and had seven assists and five rebounds. Freshman center Hope Butera came off the bench to post a double-double in her first collegiate outing. She had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman center Femme Sikuzani also came off the bench and scored 11 points and had eight rebounds in her first game.
Sophomore guard Shamari Tyson had nine points for the Lady Jets and she was followed by freshman forward Flore Ngasamputu who had seven points. Freshman point guard Veronica Chares had five points and then sophomore Oumy Gueye closed out the scoring with one point.
The Lady Jets came back the second night of the tournament and came up with a 95 – 80 win over Chattahoochee Valley Community College. Chattahoochee Valley outscored the Lady Jets 21 – 14 in the second quarter to pull ahead 39 – 37 at the end of the second half. The Lady Jets came back in the second half and scored 58 points to Chattahoochee Valley’s 41 to wrap up the victory.
Sophomore guards Anna McKendree and Shamari Tyson let the Lady Jets in scoring with 15 points each. McKendree hit five three point shots and Tyson was three of seven from the three-point line. Freshman center Hope Butera had another good night with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman center Femme Sikuzani closed out the double-figure scoring for the Lady Jets with 10 points.
Sophomore Niya Goudelock and freshman guard Veronica Charles both added nine points for the Lady Jets. Flore Ngasamputu accounted for eight points, Moe Shida scored five points and then Amara Edeh and Oumy Gueye both added four points. Sarah Lwambo made two points for the Lady Jets.
The Lady Jets will travel to Tampa, FL for their next games. They will play St. Petersburg College on November 8th at 7 p.m. and then face Hillsorough College on November 9th at 1 p.m. before taking on Central Georgia Technical College in a conference match-up in Macon on November 13th at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Jets next home game will be on Saturday, November 16th at 5 p.m. against Andrew College. They will play after the Jets, who are hosting the Pete Arrington Classic that weekend. The Jetsa open up on Friday night, November 15th with Wake Technical College and then play Saturday at 3 p.m. against Triton College.