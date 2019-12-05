Albany, GA – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets captured their eighth consecutive victory when they traveled to Albany and came away with a 73 – 61 Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) conference win over Albany Tech on the campus of Albany State University.
The Lady Jets are currently ranked 19th in the nation by the National Junior College Athletic Association and are undefeated in the GCAA with a 5 – 0 record. They are 10 – 1 overall. East Georgia and Georgia Highlands are currently tied for second place behind South Georgia Tech in the GCAA standings with identical 3 – 1 records. Central Georgia Tech is in fourth place with a 4 – 2 record and Albany Tech is fifth with an 0 – 3 season. Andrew College and Southern Crescent Tech are tied for sixth place with 0 – 4 conference records.
“We won, but I was not pleased with how we played,” said South Georgia Technical College Athletic Director and Lady Jets head coach James Frey. “We have several players who are out with injuries or just returning from injuries, but that should not be an excuse. When our players step on the court, I want them to give me 100% and we are there yet. We have not played hard for 40 minutes yet and to accomplish our goals, that is what it will take.”
The Lady Jets are hoping to capture their fourth consecutive GCAA Conference title as well as their fourth consecutive NJCAA tournament title, a District J tournament win, and have the opportunity to return to the NJCAA National Tournament this season. The Lady Jets have been to the national tournament for the past three seasons and four out of the last five seasons.
Against Albany Tech, the Lady Jets hit one out of every three field goal attempts and hit approximately 14% of their three point attempts. They were three of 13 in the first half from the three-point line and 0 – 9 in the second half. The Lady Jets started out slow from the free throw line only hitting six out of 11 attempts in the first half but improved in the second half to hit eight out of nine. They finished the game shooting 70% from the foul line.
Sophomore transfer guard Shamari Tyson was the leading scorer for the Lady Jets and she played the entire 40 minutes. She had a total of 18 points on the night with seven assists and two steals. Freshman Femme Sikuzani came away with 15 points and nine rebounds and sophomore Amara Edeh closed out the double digit scoring with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Sophomore forward Yasiyyah Wazeerud-Din scored nine points and freshman center Sarah Lwambo had eight points and 13 rebounds. Hope Butera and Niya Goudelock both had four points each and then Veronica Charles and Oumy Gueye closed out the scoring with two points each.
The Lady Jets will travel to Swainsboro on Saturday, December 7th to face East Georgia State College at 1 p.m. and then they travel to Phoenix City, AL on Tuesday, December 10th to take on Chattahoochee Valley Community College.