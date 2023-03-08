The Lee County Softball Lady Trojan Diamond Club will host its 8th annual Tee Off Fore Lady
Trojans golf tournament March 30, 2023 at River Pointe Golf Club in Albany, GA. Registration
will begin at 11:30, lunch will be provided at noon and a shotgun start will kick off the tournament
at 1 pm. Format is a four player scramble with a ladies flight included.
Contests with prizes awarded will include 1st and 2nd place finish, closest to the pin, longest
drive, putting and hole in one. Entry fee is $300 per team or $75 per person.
Sponsorship opportunities are available and include:
Gold $1500
Silver $1000
Bronze $750
Lunch Sponsor $1500
Hole Sponsor $100
Prize/Merchandise Donations
For more information on entering a team or sponsorship, please contact:
Brett Freeman, (229)881-3159, freebrett11@gmail.com
Blaine Strickland, (229)344-6559, ebstrickland@woodmenlife.org
Dwayne Suggs, (229)886-8316, suggsd@lee.k12.ga.us
