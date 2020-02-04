Dougherty’s Lady Trojans punched their ticket to the state playoffs Tuesday night with a 76-71 win over Shaw Tuesday night in Albany. The win means the Lady Trojans will face defending state champion and top-ranked Carver of Columbus Thursday afternoon in Americus, but either way the Lady Trojans are going to the state playoffs.
“First I want to congratulate Shaw on a good season,” said Dougherty head coach Khadijah Ali. “They played hard and gave us fits throughout the game. I had told our girls before the game that it wouldn’t be easy, but it would be worth it. I am proud of their effort tonight and how they kept their composure throughout the game. Basketball is a game of runs and we went back and forth most of the game.”
The two teams were deadlocked 36-36 at the half, but the Lady Trojans started the third quarter with a 10-1 run to go ahead 46-37 before the Lady Raiders called time. Shaw regrouped and battled back, scoring the last six points of the third quarter to close the gap 52-50 heading into the final quarter.
To start the quarter the two teams went back forth and were tied at 58-58 before the Lady Trojans pulled away with a 13-0 run led by senior guard Denver Bryant. Bryant drove to the basket numerous times in the fourth and hit only two baskets but was fouled the other times and went to the free throw line. She had 12 free throw opportunities in the fourth quarter and sank nine of those.
After building that 71-58 lead the Lady Trojans went on ball control and the Lady Raiders turned up the pressure on their defense to create some turnovers, but they just didn’t have time to come back.
“We told our team at half time to just focus on defense and rebounds and let everything else work itself out,” Ali said. “Tonight, it worked out in our favor.”
Bryant led the Lady Trojans with 31 points, Jana Lee knocked down 14 points and Tiana Martin added 10.
Dougherty is now 16-9 on the year and will play Thursday at 4 p.m. The Lady Tigers of Carver-Columbus (20-4) have beaten the Lady Trojans twice this season, but Dougherty will be in the state playoffs regardless of the outcome of Thursday’s game.
