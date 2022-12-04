Lane College tops Albany State with last-second three

Lee County graduate Javian Johnson (10) shoots a free throw during Saturday's Albany State game against Lane College. Lane took the win thanks to a last second three-point shot.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Lane College sophomore Chancellor Wright drilled a three-pointer from the corner with three seconds left to play to give the Dragons a 63-62 win over the Albany State Golden Rams Saturday afternoon at the Jones Brothers HPER Gym on the ASU East Campus. 

The Dragons never led in the game until that final basket with three seconds remaining.  The Golden Rams of Albany State jumped out to an early 12-point lead with two threes by Travis Baker and another from Jamir Moore.  After a Lane timeout, the Dragons came out with renewed defensive energy and closed the gap to just six points at the half, 30-24,

