ALBANY - Lane College sophomore Chancellor Wright drilled a three-pointer from the corner with three seconds left to play to give the Dragons a 63-62 win over the Albany State Golden Rams Saturday afternoon at the Jones Brothers HPER Gym on the ASU East Campus.
Lane College tops Albany State with last-second three
The Dragons never led in the game until that final basket with three seconds remaining. The Golden Rams of Albany State jumped out to an early 12-point lead with two threes by Travis Baker and another from Jamir Moore. After a Lane timeout, the Dragons came out with renewed defensive energy and closed the gap to just six points at the half, 30-24,
