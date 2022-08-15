ALBANY — The Albany State Golden Rams football team held its first scrimmage of the year at the ASU Coliseum Sunday evening in front of a surprisingly large crowd as several hundred students and fans showed up to watch the Rams.
"It almost looked like a home football game," said head coach Gabe Giardina. "I was really excited to see how many people turned out to watch. We need everybody in Albany to support our team and cover them with prayer to prevent injuries."
There were no injuries Sunday night, though the Rams went full speed and only left the quarterbacks and kickers in white jerseys meant to keep them from getting hit. Bubba Ellis, a linebacker from Tift County, earned the biggest reaction from teammates and fans with a full-force hit that blew off the running back's helmet and shot the ball up into the air.
"Bubba 'the hammer' Ellis has a bright future," said Giardina. "He is just a freshman but he is already showing how good he can be."
The coach said the scrimmage proved to be somewhat typical in that the defense showed up a little better than the offense, but Giardina thought there was more offensive spark than in previous years on the first scrimmage.
"Our defensive line is a handful," he said. "They are good at getting into the backfield and getting to the quarterback, so that was expected. But I did see a few more offensive sparks than we normally see on the first scrimmage. Our backs ran the ball really well and we might have looked a little better on offense if we did a better job catching the football.
"We had some dropped balls that should have been caught, so that means we will have to focus more on fundamentals this week. I was really glad to see Eli Mashburn hit three field goals."
Giardina said the coming week would be critical for his team as they prepare for opening day on Sept. 3 against Mississippi College.
"This is a very important week for our football team," the coach said. "There is no game to get ready for and the excitement of all getting started is gone. Now is the hard work as we have to add things to the offense and get our team ready. This week will separate those guys who are mentally ready to take on the challenge."
Former Lee County defensive star Tavion Mayo has joined the Golden Rams and was on the field for the scrimmage. Mayo graduated from Lee County in 2018 and was part of the state championship team. He took an offer to play at the University of West Virginia and then transferred to a junior college last year. Now he is suiting up for the Golden Rams.
"He was a very late addition this summer," Giardina said. "We are excited to have him and he is glad to be here with us. He wants to play college football and for whatever reason, the junior college thing or going to Buffalo did not work. He has been a great teammate so far and very polite and respectful. We are thrilled he is here with us."
The Rams will hold another scrimmage Sunday at 7 p.m. at the ASU Coliseum on the East Campus of Albany State University.
