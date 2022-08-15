ALBANY — The Albany State Golden Rams football team held its first scrimmage of the year at the ASU Coliseum Sunday evening in front of a surprisingly large crowd as several hundred students and fans showed up to watch the Rams.

"It almost looked like a home football game," said head coach Gabe Giardina. "I was really excited to see how many people turned out to watch. We need everybody in Albany to support our team and cover them with prayer to prevent injuries."

