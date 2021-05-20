A large group of area basketball players racked up all-state honors this week from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association, which recognized the best from the 2021-22 high school season.
The top honor on the Class A South All-State Team went to Player of the Year Takia Davis, who helped Calhoun County’s girls team to the state championship this past season. Teammate Maya Wims also earned all-state honors in that classification, as did Pelham’s Aniyah Bennett.
In A South boys, Terrell County’s Keborian Stephens and Kentravion Grier were on the all-state list along with Mitchell County’s Derrick Harris Jr. Deerfield-Windsor had a pair of players earn all-state acclaim in A Private South girls, Margaret Sadler and Joi Hubbard.
Americus-Sumter’s Trinity Jackson was all-state in AAA South, and Dougherty’s Jana Lee earned the honor in AAAA South. The boys AAAA South list included Monroe teammates Domonik Henderson and Cedric Johnson.
Lee County had three all-state selections in AAAAAA South — girls players Jakailyn Poole and Kennedy Snead, and boys player Michael Taylor.
