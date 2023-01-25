ALBANY - Albany State's Maurice Dickson was lethal from the free throw line Wednesday night as the Golden Rams battled Morehouse College at ASU's HPER Gymnasium on the East Campus. Dickson, a junior from Memphis, Tenn., hit his seventh and eighth free throws of the night with 1:36 remaining to play to tie the game at 56-56. That was the first time since the game started that Morehouse wasn't ahead.

Unfortunately for ASU, Morehouse College sophomore Mohammad Diallo was fouled on the ensuing play and hit one of two free throws to give the Maroon Tigers the lead for good. Morehouse added another free throw as Albany State fouled to get the ball back for a 60-58 final.

