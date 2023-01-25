Albany State's Maurice Dickson (11) battles for points underneath the basket against Morehouse College's Mohammad Diallo (14). Dickson hit eight of nine free throw attempts in the game but his last second shot to win the game just missed.
Albany State's Maurice Dickson (11) battles for points underneath the basket against Morehouse College's Mohammad Diallo (14). Dickson hit eight of nine free throw attempts in the game but his last second shot to win the game just missed.
ALBANY - Albany State's Maurice Dickson was lethal from the free throw line Wednesday night as the Golden Rams battled Morehouse College at ASU's HPER Gymnasium on the East Campus. Dickson, a junior from Memphis, Tenn., hit his seventh and eighth free throws of the night with 1:36 remaining to play to tie the game at 56-56. That was the first time since the game started that Morehouse wasn't ahead.
Unfortunately for ASU, Morehouse College sophomore Mohammad Diallo was fouled on the ensuing play and hit one of two free throws to give the Maroon Tigers the lead for good. Morehouse added another free throw as Albany State fouled to get the ball back for a 60-58 final.
Albany State head coach Patrick Gayle called time with 11 seconds left to set up a final play for the Golden Rams to try and win the game. Obviously, the play was set up for Dickson as he was thrown the ball on the in-bounds pass and then worked to get a free shot. Some fancy footwork and ball-handling got him an open shot, but the ball bounced off the rim just before the buzzer to give Morehouse the win.
The Maroon Tigers had led the entire game and had pushed their lead to 11 points. The Golden Rams came out with renewed defensive energy in the second half with full-court pressure but the Maroon Tigers matched the Rams early on. Each time Albany State would score, the Tigers would respond. About halfway through the second half, Morehouse could not find the bottom of the basket and the Rams began to chip away at the lead. A three-pointer from Lee County alumni Javian Johnson dropped the Morehouse lead to eight at 51-43. Moments later ASU's Kendan Maddox, a sophomore from Pelham, swished a one-handed shot into the basket and was fouled. After his free throw the Rams trailed by only three points.
The Rams then had multiple opportunities to score and tie the game but the Rams' shooting went as cold as the Maroon Tigers. Neither team could put the ball into the basket for more than four minutes.
Dickson brought the crowd to its feet with a shot underneath as he was fouled to end Albany State's scoring drought. After Dickson hit his free throw the game was tied 56-56. He would later hit two more free throws to tie it 58-58, but just missed the game-winning shot at the end.
Terrin Wofford led Albany State's balanced attack with 11 points. Dickson scored 10, Malik Parker and Maxwell Harris each scored nine, and Travis Baker added eight.
The Golden Rams are now 6-14 overall and 6-8 in the SIAC. The Rams will get another shot at Morehouse Saturday in Atlanta. Albany State's next home game is February 11 against Fort Valley State.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents