BROOKLYN, Mich. — Saturday wasn’t a great day to be the leader at Michigan International Speedway.
Ross “Melon Man” Chastain crashed on pit road after dominating the early laps of the race. Then it was Ben Rhodes, who was shuffled out of the lead after showing his muscle, and lost laps when he had to pit for new tires.
Then leader Tyler Ankrum was turned on a restart, triggering a nine-truck crash.
But Austin Hill – who restarted from the lead with two laps to go with two-time MIS winner Brett Moffitt starting next to him – didn’t fold in the final laps. He drove away as drivers battled for second place in his rear-view mirror.
“The biggest thing was just, don’t spin the tires and get a good restart,” Hill, 25, said. “Luckily enough, they didn’t straighten out and get a big run down the backstretch enough to get to us.”
The victory is Hill’s first since the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. Hill had to overcome a pit road speeding penalty with less than 40 laps to go, which forced him to restart at the back of the pack.
Saturday’s Corrigan Oil 200 Truck Series event at MIS was the final race before the playoffs begin.
Because only eight drivers advance to the playoffs, a slew of winless drivers could have stolen a playoff spot by winning at MIS – including Rhodes, second-place finisher Sheldon Creed, third-place finisher Tyler Dippel and Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers Harrison Burton (11th) and Todd Gilliland (24th).
There were 17 lead changes in the 100-lap race on Saturday. It’s tied for the most lead changes in a truck race at MIS since 2010.