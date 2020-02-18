The highly anticipated Deerfield-Windsor run in the state playoffs almost came to a first-game halt Tuesday night in front of a huge crowd in their home gym, but late game heroics by seniors Emilee Foy and Jamia Lofton, along with eighth-grader Gabrielle Harris saved the day for the Lady Knights and helped them beat Bethlehem Christian 50-45 in the first round of the GISA state playoffs.
Down 48-45 with 7.4 seconds remaining in the game, Bethlehem Christian called time to set up a final play for a three-point shot to tie the game. But Emilee Foy stole the ball on that play and raced to the basket and scored as the buzzer sounded to give the Lady Knights the five-point victory.
“I just knew we had to stop the ball,” a jubilant Foy said after the game. “It had been back and forth all night and I just wanted to stop them from scoring, so I went after the ball and was able to get it.”
Head coach Gina Mitchell was exhausted but excited for her team after the game.
“Tonight was tough but it proved that never quitting works,” said Mitchell. “This team from Bethlehem Christian came to play and boy did they play. But our girls never quit, and it paid off.”
Foy’s last second heroics wouldn’t have happened if a couple of other late game plays had not taken place. The Lady Knights were down 40-35 after the third quarter, but Deerfield-Windor scored the first six points of the final quarter to take a 41-40 lead. Bethlehem Christian continued to battle and later held am45-43 lead with under two minutes to play. Jamia Lofton drilled a three-pointer from the top of the key to give the Lady Knights a 46-45 lead. And on a later trip down the court, Bethlehem Christian fouled Lofton and she went to the line with 15 seconds remaining in the game. She missed, but Harris grabbed the rebound and threw the ball back to Lofton and again she was fouled. This time she nailed both free throws to put the Deerfield-Windsor ahead 48-45 with 7.4 seconds remaining.
“That shot felt good when I shot it,” said Lofton. “I knew it was going in. I was just thinking about holding the rope and not letting go. I was getting discouraged because I had missed some shots, but I knew this one was going in.”
“Hold the Rope” is a motivational story Mitchell had read to her team last week before the region championship game. It is a story about not letting your teammates down and being there for each other.
Bethlehem Christian (10-15) gave the Lady Knights problems all night with their speed and their ability to get around defenders and into the paint. They also grabbed numerous rebounds or knocked rebounds away from Deerfield-Windsor. Point guard J. Goddard of Bethlehem was especially difficult as she put in 29 points.
Deerfield-Windsor (25-3) was led by Lila Lanier with 22 points, Foy put in 12 and Virgina Warrington added 10.
The Lady Knights will now travel to Macon for the Elite Eight showdown at Tatnall Square Friday night in Macon. They will take on Trinity Christian (20-7) of Dublin, Ga who beat Cristo Rey of Atlanta 61-43 in Albany before the Deerfield-Windsor game.
“We have to go to work tomorrow to get ready,” Mitchell said. “They have two guards and a forward that are really, really good players. We are going to work on our defense for Friday.”
Of the four teams in Deerfield-Windsor's region, three of them in the Elite Eight. Brookwood and Tiftarea both advanced Tuesday night as well. Southland Academy is the only team that did not advance. They fell to John Milledge 36-31.
