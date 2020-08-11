Even when Georgia Southwestern softball senior first baseman Lauren Kuerzi steps away from softball, she will be able to revisit the softball field daily thanks to her friend Becca Burnette.
Burnette, an avid fan of the Hurricanes, recently gifted Kuerzi a 670-piece popsicle stick replica of the Georgia Southwestern softball field.
“It’s very special to me,“ Kuerzi said. “It’s really hard to put what it really means into words.”
Burnette was born with Down syndrome. The two softball enthusiasts met at a Troup County Special Olympics softball event years ago.
Burnette said she likes to watch Kuerzi hit and says her favorite cheer is “Go Canes baby!” She also said she gave Kuerzi this special gift purely because “I love her.”
The pair shares a love for softball. Kuerzi said Burnette has a passion for the sport and her teammates, and she knows that Kuerzi feels the same.
Their bond became stronger during Kuerzi’s sophomore year when a family situation led Burnette to live with Kuerzi’s parents while she was at school.
“At that point, she kind of became family,” said Kuerzi, who played high school softball at LaGrange. “She has her own room at our house, and she called me sister at that point. She was a part of the Kuerzi family.”
Burnette’s bond also has grown with Kuerzi’s teammates and the Georgia Southwestern softball program. She was given a jersey and she’s No. 27 on the team.
From the first time Burnette met the team, Kuerzi said she could tell that she changed the team’s whole mood and everyone lit up. Before every game, the team will play music over the field, and when they hit on the field and take ground balls, Burnette will dance with the girls coming in and out of the dugout the whole time.
“I remember one specific game,” Kuerzi said. “I was standing in the outfield for someone that was shagging balls… and Becca and the girls were lined up in the dugout dancing, laughing and having a great time. That’s one of my favorite memories.”
Beyond the joy Burnette brings to the team, Kuerzi said she also helps them see the bigger picture.
“We are doing it for her,” Kuerzi said. “We want to be out there and play for her. When we look in the dugout and we see her smiling and dancing…playing for her is just what we want to do because she doesn’t have the actual ability to do it.”
Kuerzi will graduate next May and pursue a school counseling master’s program, but she knows Burnette will continue to be a part of her journey.
“She’ll always be with my family,” Kuerzi said. “When I go home she’ll always be there.”
