...HIGH .FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF SOUTHWEST GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND
BREEZY CONDITIONS...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Northerly winds
around 10-15 MPH are expected with occasional wind gusts of 20 to
25 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be
expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Lee County freshman running back Ousmane Kromah (32) shakes off a defender as he heads toward the end zone in a 2021 win over Lowndes.
A last-minute change won’t keep Lee County’s football program from fielding one of the state’s most difficult schedules.
Lee lost its game with North Miami Beach (Fla.) recently, but replaced that matchup with one against another Florida power, Lake Gibson from Lakeland. Lake Gibson is a returning state semifinal team and boasts cornerback Cormani McClain, a five-star prospect and the No. 1 recruit in Florida (No. 3 nationally) by 247Sports.com.
The Trojans’ non-region opponents went 162-58-1 (.735 winning percentage) last season, including 36-16 (.692 winning percentage) in the playoffs. Each of those six teams have made the state playoffs the last three seasons.
In addition to Lake Gibson, Lee has games with Carver-Columbus (a scrimmage with the 2021 state runner-up), Warner Robins (two-time defending state champion, five straight finals appearance), Hapeville Charter (2017 state champion), Colquitt County and Lithia Springs.
Those games are in addition to the typically difficult Region 1-AAAAAA schedule with games against Houston County, Veterans, Northside-Warner Robins, Thomas County Central and Tift County.
