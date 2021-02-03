Lee County’s football program celebrated seven more seniors on Wednesday’s National Signing Day, bringing its total signees in the Class of 2021 to nine.
The Trojans have amassed 50 college signees over the past four years and have won 52 games over that span with four region championships, three state finals appearances and two state titles.
“I’m so proud of these young men and the opportunities they have,” Lee head coach Dean Fabrizio said. “It shows they have put in the work not only on the field but in the classroom.”
Linebacker Baron Hopson chose Jackson State University (Miss.), where he will play for longtime NFL star Deion Sanders, the Tigers’ new head coach. Offensive lineman Zach Cleveland also is headed to Mississippi after signing with Delta State.
Lee’s other signees on Wednesday joined in-state programs — linebacker Anthony McGrady to Albany State, defensive back A.J. Patrick and linebacker Eric Sanders to Georgia Military, linebacker Jerrod Woods to Kennesaw State and defensive back Cedric Wynn to Valdosta State.
The recent signees join seniors Chauncey Magwood and Caleb McDowell, who signed in the early December period with Kentucky and South Carolina, respectively.
