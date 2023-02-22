LEESBURG - The Lee County Trojans (25-3) will host Riverwood (19-10) Saturday evening at 6 p.m. in the Sweet Sixteen of the Georgia Class 6A basketball tournament. The Trojans earned their spot Wednesday night with a 61-49 win over Evans of Augusta. Riverwood (Sandy Springs) advanced with a 59-58 win over Woodward Academy.
Evans jumped out early against Lee County when shooting guard Brice Wallace drilled two threes from the corner and hit another basket to lead 8-2. The Trojans missed their first eight three-point attempts but after Wallace scored those eight points, Lee County head coach Kirven Davis switched up the defenses and slowed the Evans offense.
Christian Brown hit the first three for the Trojans with two minutes remaining in the first quarter to cut the deficit to just 11-8 and then hit another three early in the second quarter to give the Trojans their first lead of the night at 16-14. Harris Skinner swished a three just before the half to give the Trojans a 26-21 advantage going into the break.
The third quarter remained tight but the Trojans finally got a little breathing room in the fourth. The Trojans hit 14 of 17 fourth-quarter free throws, including an 8 for 8 by DJ Taylor.
Taylor led the scoring for the Trojans with 19 points, Brown scored 12 and Ousmane Kromah added 11.