Lee County senior guard DJ Taylor (3) scored 19 points Wednesday to help his Trojans advance to the Sweet 16 and host Riverwood Saturday night.

LEESBURG - The Lee County Trojans (25-3) will host Riverwood (19-10) Saturday evening at 6 p.m. in the Sweet Sixteen of the Georgia Class 6A basketball tournament. The Trojans earned their spot Wednesday night with a 61-49 win over Evans of Augusta. Riverwood (Sandy Springs) advanced with a 59-58 win over Woodward Academy.

Evans jumped out early against Lee County when shooting guard Brice Wallace drilled two threes from the corner and hit another basket to lead 8-2. The Trojans missed their first eight three-point attempts but after Wallace scored those eight points, Lee County head coach Kirven Davis switched up the defenses and slowed the Evans offense.

