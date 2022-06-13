ALBANY — With temperatures at game time topping 100 degrees, the Lee County 11- and 12-year-old All-Star team started off just as hot with three straight hits to open the game against Albany All-Star pitcher Tillman Faust.
The big hit early was a double to the fence by catcher Carson Carpenter that scored two runs before any outs were recorded. DeMario Huff added another RBI with a single in the first to put the score at 3-0 and Lee County went on to take Game 1 of the three-game series 7-2. Huff had the biggest hit of the afternoon, a two-run homer over the centerfield fence in the fifth inning.
Faust settled things down against Lee County after the first inning and kept Lee off the bases until the fourth. With one runner on second in the fourth, Huff's younger brother Amari smacked a double to the centerfield fence to put Lee up 4-0. Faust stayed on the mound for Albany until Garrison Lorber took over in the fifth.
Huff controlled the mound for Lee County most of the game and kept the Albany team hitless for the first three innings, including striking out the side in the bottom of the third. The no-hitter ended with one out in the bottom of the fourth when Albany's Sam Keating belted a double to right field and then went to third on a wild pitch. Micah Joiner followed with a walk and stole second base. Keating scored the first Albany run when he raced home on a called third strike against teammate Flint McCullough. The ball got away from Lee County and Keating and Joiner both advanced. Rylan Carter followed with a hard drive line to right field, but a sliding Lee County right fielder, Noah Jones, dove for the catch to keep Albany from scoring more.
Lee County responded in the top of the fifth when Kaden Nelms singled to put runners on first and third to get that inning going. Nelms stole second and the runner at third attempted to go home, but the Albany defense was ready and caught the runner in a rundown between third and home plate. Nelms scored moments later when DeMario Huff blasted his home run over the centerfield fence to put Lee County ahead 6-1.
Albany added a second run in the fifth inning on a hit by Lorber that scored Cash Solomon. Solomon had doubled and Lorber followed with a hit to centerfield, but Amari Huff was in center and picked up the ball and threw a strike to second base to get Lorber out as he tried to stretch his hit to a double. Albany had a chance in the sixth with runners on second and third, but Lee County's Carpenter had moved from catcher to the mound and he shut down the rally and ended the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.