Chase McLain gave his new college team a nice boost in the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 season.
The former Lee County standout had an impressive junior season for Georgia Southwestern, posting five top-20 finishes and one top-10 finish in seven tournaments. He transferred to the Americus school after excelling previously at Albany State.
“Chase was a great addition for us this year,” Georgia Southwestern head coach Darcy Donaldson said. “His experience in collegiate golf transitioned over very well. His calm and cool attitude is his biggest asset on good days and bad days. He played a very key part in our success this season. He is the type of player and person that golf coaches want to clone if we could.”
McLain had a 72.75 stroke average for the season, and finished under par in three tournaments, highlighted by a 5-under score for a ninth-place finish at the Hurricane Invitational with rounds of 70, 70 and 71. He also finished at 1 under in both the AFLAC/Cougar Invitational (72-69-71) and the Queens Invitational (68-72-72). He tied for 18th in his final spring tournament, the Southeastern Collegiate, with rounds of 72, 75 and 71.
His final-round scoring made a noticeable jump from his fall season, when he had a 73.00 stroke average, to the spring, when his scoring average was 71.00.
Before arriving at Georgia Southwestern, McLain had a big sophomore season at Albany State in earning Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors. He had a 73.06 stroke average that season, as well as a runner-up finish in the SIAC Championships.
Georgia Southwestern, ranked first in NCAA Division II, had hopes of a national championship this spring. The team’s final three scheduled tournaments were called off — the March 16-17 Bobcat Invitational, the April 6-7 Argonaut Invitational and the April 17-19 Peach Belt Conference Championships. It won its final two tournaments of the spring, the Hurricane Invitational and the Southeastern Collegiate.
The Hurricanes had a deep roster this season led by senior Vincent Norrman, who had an under-par scoring average of 69.10, which also was the lowest ever for a Peach Belt Conference player. Norrman was selected in March for the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup — he is one of 12 men's collegiate players selected for the international team and is the only NCAA Division II player on the men's side. The Stockholm, Sweden, native is the first Peach Belt golfer to ever be selected for the Arnold Palmer Cup.
Junior Saksit Jairak (71.55), freshman Simon Estrada (72.40), McLain and senior Cole Madison (74.45) rounded out Georgia Southwestern's top five.
