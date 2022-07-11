LEESBURG — Monday evening the Lee Board of Education approved the hiring of Wes Shiver to lead the Lee County Trojan baseball program.
A meet and greet had been set up in anticipation of the approval so that players and parents could meet the new coach as soon as possible and Shiver was planning to head out for vacation. Shiver comes to Lee County after 11 years at Central of Carrolton. He played college baseball at Georgia Southwestern after graduating from Turner County High School in Ashburn.
"When I took that job (in Carrolton) my principal asked me if I'd ever leave," Shiver told the crowded Lee County meeting room. "I told him then there were two jobs that I would leave for and Lee County was the first. I played with and against players from Lee County. I know what Lee County baseball is about and I want to bring that back to Lee County. This is a South Georgia brand that I want to bring back."
The Lee opportunity worked out for him in recent weeks.
"Everything just fell into place," Shiver said after the meeting. "We heard about the job and applied and then it seemed like every door just opened and it all worked. I'm a South Georgia boy so I'm excited to come back to this area and be a part of Lee County."
Shiver said he and his family packed up their house in Carroll County in just three days and put everything into a storage unit.
"We're not sure where we are going yet," Shiver said. "But we going to be here somewhere."
Lee County athletic director Hank Wright said Shiver's knowledge of Lee County and determination to rebuild that type of program was one of the reasons he was offered the job over other prospects.
"We sent out surveys to parents and followers of Lee County baseball and they told us they wanted two things, discipline and head coaching experience. He brings that, plus he knew the history of Lee County baseball," Wright said. "He knew that used to when the bus unloaded the other team knew they were going to lose. That's just the way it was. He knew what the expectations for Lee County were and that plus his experience just made him the one we wanted."
In his presentation to parents and players, Shiver told the crowd that he intended to create a new culture at Lee County baseball that would help bring championships back to Lee County. He told the players that the culture they create, trusting the process every day, and always have fun would be the keys to winning. He said shirts would be made with "INAM" as the team motto — "It's Not About Me."
"We have a chance to make this a very special place and be a part of that special tradition," Shiver said. "I know how special that place can be."
Shiver also introduced Scott Williams as one of his assistants for the baseball program. Williams comes to Lee County from Fitzgerald after spending 10 years at Crisp County in Cordele.
"I knew if I was going to take this job I had to have someone that I knew I could trust," said Shiver. "Scott and I played baseball together in college and I know I can trust him. We met for dinner to talk about this and ended up talking for five hours. The waitress had to come to ask us to check out we sat there so long talking."
That move also ups the stakes in region baseball play because Lee County will be in the region with Tift County, whose head baseball coach is Greg Williams, Scott's brother.
