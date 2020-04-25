Lee County finished 12th overall in Class AAAAAA, leading area teams in the final Georgia Athletic Directors Association’s Director’s Cup standings for the 2019-20 school year.
The annual high school competition rewards success in high school athletics postseason events, and awards more points the deeper teams advance in the playoffs.
Lee finished with 416 points — 244 from its girls teams and 172 from its boys teams. The girls programs ranked ninth in AAAAAA for points scored, while the boys teams were 19th.
The Trojans’ most points came from the girls fastpitch softball team with 100 for a state runner-up finish. The girls also got good point totals from cheerleading (57), volleyball (53) and cross country (34).
Football was the boys’ top point-scorer with 70, followed by wrestling (51), cross country (26) and basketball (25).
In AAA, Crisp County was 13th with 341 points. The boys programs were 13th in points (163) and the girls programs were 16th in points (178). Crisp’s top boys scorer was football with 90 points, followed by cross country at 48 and basketball at 25.
Crisp’s girls teams scored points in cheerleading (66), softball (53), cross country (34) and basketball (25).
Americus-Sumter ended the school year with a 19th-place finish (271 points) in AAAA, powered by 100 points from its girls basketball team’s state championship. The remainder of its points came from the boys teams, which ranked 13th overall in the classification thanks to basketball (70), football (53), swimming and diving (26) and wrestling (22).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.